Handheld gaming devices have been a popular trend for the past two years. The industry is coming out with more and more handheld gaming devices every month, and the latest company to join this trend is MSI, the gaming-focused laptop maker. At CES 2024, MSI unveiled its first-ever gaming handheld called Claw. The handheld device is designed to offer immersive gameplay, including AAA titles, in the palm of your hand.

MSI Claw: Features and Specifications

Taking a look at the MSI Claw, it features a 7-inch FHD 120Hz LCD display on the front. This is a touchscreen panel with 100% sRGB coverage and up to 500 nits brightness. Like other handheld devices, there are two joysticks to the either side of the screen and standard control buttons for both hands.

Powering MSI Claw is Intel's latest Core Ultra processor with XeSS technology for smooth gameplay. The graphics is handheld by Intel Arc Graphics, whereas to prevent overheating, MSI has included Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal tech, ensuring cool air circulates efficiently within. There two 2W Speakers onbord for audio, but the company has also included an audio jack for those who require it.

Backing the MSI Claw is a 53Whr battery capacity, the largest in its category, delivering an impressive 2-hour battery life even during demanding tasks. MSI has also redesigned the software on the handheld, making it user-friendly for easy access to essential features, settings, and games.

Specification Base variant ($699) Mid-tier variant ($749) Top-end variant ($799) Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Display 7-inch, Full HD, 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, 500 nits brightness 7-inch, Full HD, 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, 500 nits brightness 7-inch, Full HD, 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, 500 nits brightness Battery 53Whr 53Whr 53Whr Ports USB-C port (Thunderbolt 4)

MicroSD card reader USB-C port (Thunderbolt 4)

MicroSD card reader USB-C port (Thunderbolt 4)

MicroSD card reader RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Storage 512 GB SSD 512 GB SSD 1 TB SSD

MSI Claw: Price and Availability

The MSI Claw will be available in three variants, with the base variant priced at $699. The base model packs Intel Core Ultra 5 processor along with 16 GB RAM and 512GB SDD. The top-end model, featuring Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H and 1TB SSD, is priced at $799. We don't know the exact release date yet, but we expect it to be available in the first quarter of 2024.