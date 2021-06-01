MSI has launched a wide range of products today. From laptops to desktops to monitors. It has also announced accessories. MSI is announcing the SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition graphics card. It is built upon the SUPRIM series foundation and retains all the same key features. It comes equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU chip at the core. Plus, there is TRI FROZR 2S thermal design that keeps temperatures in check with minimal fan noise. The company has also announced some accessories.

The IMMERSE GH62 wireless earbuds are MSI’s first set of wireless earbuds, developed with gamers in mind. The GH62 incorporates features for gamers like accurate audio reproduction, clear voice recording, low-latency responsiveness, and low maintenance.

The company has also announced the CLUTCH GM41 lightweight wireless, which is MSI’s first lightweight wireless mouse for FPS gamers who want a symmetrical ergonomic shape to play with speed. It is built with the latest 2.4G radio technology. Plus, it reduces latency to just 1ms, resulting in responsiveness that’s almost 10 times faster than a typical wireless mouse on the market. It is designed for advanced FPS players. The GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS is equipped with soft and durable rubber that has a diamond texture to maintain a steady grip while weighing only 74g.

The company has also launched the SPATIUM SSD lineup that includes transfer speeds up to 7000 MB/s. The heatsink lowers peak load temperatures by up to 20 degrees Celsius and prevents SSD thermal throttling.

MSI has also announced the Summit MS321UP that features 4K resolution and offers MSI Productivity Intelligence App, which introduces the KVM function that lets users toggle between two computers with a keyboard and mouse to control all devices through the Summit MS321UP. MSI has also announced PCs, desktops, and laptops for gamers and creators. MSI premium gaming laptops, the GE76/66 Raider, GS76/66 Stealth, and GP76/66 Leopard series come with the high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4.