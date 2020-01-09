Taiwan-based MSI brought an entire laptop line-up to CES 2020, consisting of five models that are aimed at both gamers and content creators.

The MSI GE66 Raider (image above), is what the company calls “the fusion of sci-fi and resplendency”. It features a Mystic Light bar on the front of the device, which creates an aurora ambiance of 16.7 million.

It features a 15.6-inch, 300Hz gaming display, and a 99.9Whr battery, the maximum capacity allowed on flights.

The MSI GE66 Raider Dragonshield Edition (above) is a design collaboration between MSI and famed digital artist Colie Wertz (Hollywood 3D concept artist).

I imagined the Dragonshield being the heart of the machine’s design. In doing so, I envisioned the shield being displayed prominently on the back of a winged ship Colie Wertz

Next up, the MSI GS66 Stealth (above), is pure black, and it’s part of MSI’s slim-n-light gaming line-up. It features the same maximum battery capacity allowed on-board, 99.9Whr, and a triple-fan cooling design with the world’s thinnest cooling blades at 0.1mm.

The MSI Creator 17 (above) is exclusively aimed at content creators, and is the world’s first laptop to come with a MINI LED display. The 17-inch 4K screen also hits 1,000 nits of brightness, and meets HDR 1000 standards, delivering 100% DCI-P3 wide gamut.

Last, but not least, the Prestige 14 is getting a new color options, with the pink version (above) joining the pure white and carbon gray models.

While MSI didn’t reveal any specifics, it did say that all of these models will be equipped with 10th Gen. Intel Core H-series processors, and NVIDIA GeForce graphics.

Exact details of the full specs sheets, pricing, and availability, will be shared at a later date.