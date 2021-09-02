We start today’s deals with some excellent options for those looking to get their hands on a new gaming laptop. Amazon has placed the MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop on sale as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day. This means that you can now get your hands on one of these powerful gaming laptops for $1,400 after receiving a 20 percent discount. The MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop features a 17.3-inch display with 240Hz refresh rates to provide an exceptional viewing experience. It also comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD.

Now, if you’re not digging the MSI GS75 Stealth, you can also consider the Alienware m17 R4 that’s getting a 12 percent discount that translates to $270 savings. This means that you can get this beautiful gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics, and Windows 10 Home for $1,970. However, you will have to act fast since these prices and savings will be gone at midnight.

If you’re looking for more deals on gaming laptops, you may want to check out MSI Stealth 15M or the GIGABYTE G5 GD that are still on sale. And if you want to get a new gaming monitor, you can also check out the Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor that’s currently getting a 10 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $540 and score $60 savings. This massive gaming monitor features a curved display capable of 160Hz refresh rates for smooth transitions, 1ms refresh rate speeds to eliminate lag and motion blur, FreeSync Premium, and more.

Other deals feature the Elite Series 2 Controller, currently selling for $158 with $22 savings. This Xbox controller is compatible with the Xbox Series X, Xbox 1, and any device running Windows 10. It will also deliver up to 40 hours of battery life, which means that you won’t have to worry about interrupting your gaming sessions to charge the controller that often.