We’re wrapping up today’s deals with some nice options for anyone looking for a new gaming laptop. Yesterday’s deals included an excellent selection of Razer gaming laptops, but right now, we will focus on the MSI GS66 Stealth, which now sells for $1,375 thanks to a 19 percent discount. This laptop usually sells for $1,699, so you can save more than $320.

MSI GS66 Gaming Laptop The MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display capable of reaching 240Hz refresh rates and 3ms response times. Under the hood, you will find an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX3060 graphics, and 1TB SSD with Windows 11 out of the box.

However, you can also consider going for a larger display with the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop. This option sells for $1,500 thanks to a 17 percent discount, representing $300 instant savings. You get the same 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX3060 graphics, and 16GB RAM, but you only get 512GB storage space. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also opt for the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop, as it sells for $290. You would normally find it selling for $380, meaning you save $90 on your new laptop. It packs an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage space, but don’t expect to run your favorite games on this laptop.

You can also complete your package with the HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound for $104, which picked up a 31 percent discount, translating to $45 savings. This amazing wired headset features signature Memory Foam, a premium leatherette, a steel frame, a detachable noise-cancelation microphone, and other cool features. And you can also include a new ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse in your cart, as it now sells for just $81 thanks to a 13 percent discount.