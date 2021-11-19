MSI GS66 Stealth 15.6-inch QHD Gaming Laptop, gaming monitors and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop that is currently receiving a $200 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $2,699. This model packs a 15.6-inch QHD display capable of 240Hz refresh rates and an ultra-thin and light design. This laptop packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and more.

If you’re not interested in a gaming laptop, you can also consider picking up a new Dell Inspiron 13 5310. This laptop packs a 13.3-inch QHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, and it can be yours for just $1,000 after a $100 discount. And if you’re just interested in a laptop to help you get schoolwork done, you can also consider the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 laptop that sells for $170 after a massive 47 percent discount that will get you $150 savings. This laptop includes an 11.6-inch HD IPS display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and more.

MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

Suppose you already have a gaming laptop or a gaming desktop, and you are in the market for a new gaming monitor. In that case, you can check out the massive 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor that currently sells for $1,000 after an interesting 29 percent discount that will get you $400 savings. This monitor features a QHD QLED display with 240Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA G-SYNC & FreeSync support. Sceptre’s 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is another option to consider. You can pick one up for just $310 after a 38 percent discount that translates to $190 savings. You can also check out the renewed AOC 34-inch Curved Frameless Immersive Gaming Monitor that sells for $379.

Other deals feature the WALI Dual LCD Monitor Fully Adjustable Desk Mount Stand that will hold up to 22 lbs per arm, and it will fit up to two 27-inch displays, in case you want to free up some space from your gaming or workstation. Finally, the Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance Solid State Drives are on sale. You can pick up the 1TB variant for $100 with $29.99 savings or get the best savings with the 2TB model that goes for $200 after a $79.99 discount representing 29 percent savings.