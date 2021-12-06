MSI GS66 Gaming Laptop and more gaming products are on sale

You can currently score $200 savings on the MSI GS66 Gaming Laptop over at Best Buy. This outstanding laptop is available for $1,500, and it comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD storage space, 16GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD display. To make things even more interesting, you get one free month Game Pass included with your purchase, which means that you will be able to enjoy more than 100 high-quality games on Windows 10, console, and mobile devices. And of course, you will also get a free update to Windows 11.

If you want a more affordable option, you can consider the ASUS ROG Zephyrus that is receiving a $300 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $1,150. This gaming laptop packs a larger 16-inch WUXGA display with 144Hz refresh rates. You also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. We must also mention that Best Buy allows you to trade in an eligible device when you trade in your current laptop or gaming laptop if you want to save some more on your purchase.

MSI GS66 Gaming Laptop ASUS ROG Zephirus Razer Blade Stealth 13

We then head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop available for $1,300 after a $500 discount. This laptop is the smallest of the bunch, packing a 13.3-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a more affordable option, as it is selling for $662 after a five percent discount that may not seem like much, but it still makes it a nice option, in case you don’t want to spend more than $1,000 on a gaming laptop. This model comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.