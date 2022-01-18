MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop, HP’s 15-inch Laptop, and other great devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop, which receives a $150 discount that leaves this amazing gaming laptop at $1,349. This model features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rates on its 1080p panel. You also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics under the hood.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop that packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. You get the same 15.6-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rates, but all of this can be yours for $798 after a $42 discount. And remember that you can switch out the internals on this laptop, as you can boost it up to 32GB RAM, and it also comes with two PCIe M.2 slots, and one 2.5-inch hard drive bay for extra storage.

If you’re not into flashy gaming laptops, you can also pick up the HP 15-inch Laptop that is currently selling for $535 after a 19 percent discount. This option comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and up to seven hours of battery life. And suppose you’re not into Windows laptops. In that case, you can also consider purchasing the HP 11-inch Touchscreen Chromebook Tablet that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage for just $399 after seeing a $200 discount.

MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop Acer Nitro 5 Samsung M5 Series Monitor

You can also check out the Satechi Slim X3 or the Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard, available for $75 and $60, respectively. The larger and more expensive option comes with a numeric pad, but you will do just fine with the smaller model if you’re like me. Unfortunately, these wireless keyboards are only compatible with Mac and iOS devices.

Finally, you can also take a look at the Samsung 27-Inch Class Monitor M5 Series that is currently receiving a 21 percent discount that translates to $60 savings for those interested in purchasing a new monitor. This option is now available for $220, and remember that it will also work as a streaming TV, so you can also watch your favorite content without having to turn on your PC.