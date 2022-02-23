MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop, HP Chromebook x360 and more products are on sale

We keep receiving great savings on tons of amazing products. For example, you can currently pick up a new MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop for just $800 savings after scoring a $300 discount representing 27 savings for those interested in picking one up at eBay. This laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It also arrives with a 15.6-inch display with 144hz refresh rates a thin and lightweight design, so it won’t be such a burden to take your gaming sessions on the go.

You can also score $200 savings on the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which is now available for $2,599. This model packs a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. You also receive THX Spatial Audio, a vapor chamber cooling system, a 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates.

However, if you’re just looking for a laptop to get work done, you can consider picking up a new HP Chromebook x360 14a that is now available for just $305 after a $55 discount that translates to 15 percent savings. This model comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor. The best part of this 2-in-1 convertible laptop is that it features a touch display and a long-lasting battery life. The HP 14 Touchscreen Chromebook is also on sale, and you can get one with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for $499 after a $200 discount that will get you 28 percent savings.

MSI GF65 Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop HP Chromebook x360 14a

Other deals feature the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Computer Monitor that is currently available for $650 on its 28-inch model that is now getting a $150 discount. The larger 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is even more affordable, as you can pick one up for $230 after scoring a $100 discount. However, if it were my money, I’d go for the Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor with a 1000R Curved Screen that is now available for $430 after seeing a $120 discount on its 34-inch model.