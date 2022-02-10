MSI GE66 Raider, Razer gaming laptops and more products are on sale

You can currently get your hands on a new MSI GE66 Raider for $1,999 after scoring a $300 discount that translates to 13 percent savings. This gaming laptop is quite impressive, as it packs a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates that will work amazingly well during extended gaming sessions thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics card. You also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space under the hood. And don’t worry, your laptop won’t heat up excessively thanks to MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology that ensures optimal thermal dissipation. In addition, this system features 2 fans and 6 heat pipes to prevent your laptop from overheating.

You will also find savings on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2020, which is getting a massive $995.93 discount that will let you purchase one for $2,304.06. This gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. It also features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display. A more affordable option comes as the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop that features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics for $1,700 after scoring a $100 discount.

You can also purchase a new Elgato Facecam to go with your new gaming laptop, as it features 1080p60 Full HD resolution for your video conferences, gaming, and streaming sessions. In addition, it is seeing a $35 discount, which means you can pick one up for $165. And you can match it with an Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone With Tripod that sells for $36.07 after a $7.99 discount.

MSI GE66 Raider Razer Blade 15 JBL FLIP 5

Other deals include the JBL FLIP 5, which sells for $120 after a $10 discount. The JBL Pulse 4 is a bit more expensive, as it sells for $200, but it gets you better savings, as it will help you keep $50 in your pocket. Finally, the JBL Xtreme 3 is also on sale, and you can get yours for $350 after a $30 discount.