MSI has had a pretty busy week. Aside from launching graphics cards with NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, the company also unveiled new laptops in the Prestige and Modern series powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. More notably though, this week also marked the company’s debut in the business laptop segment with the MSI Summit series. As is the unwritten rule of the segment, the Summit series laptops flaunt a sleek build and pack in a ton of firepower in a compact form factor that also offers military standard durability.

MSI Summit E15

The company has launched a total of four business laptops – the Summit E15, E14, B15 and B14. There’s also a 360-degree convertible model called the Summit E13 Flip. The Summit E series is the more high-end duo that offers 4K panels and comes equipped with NVIDIA’s discrete graphics cards, while the Summit B line-up tones the specs down to integrated Intel Xe graphics and FHD panels to reduce the price. MSI is touting 10+ hours of battery life for its new laptops and has also equipped them with IR sensors as well as a fingerprint scanner for Windows Hello login.

MSI Summit B15

Talking about the internal hardware, the Summit E15 and E14 pack 15.6-inch and 14-inch IPS screens respectively that comes in two options – a 4K display and an FHD touchscreen display. Both the laptops are powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, but the summit E14 pairs it with up to 64GB of RAM, while the E14 only goes up to 32 gigs. Graphics are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650Ti Max-Q GPU. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support charging as well as file transfer, a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5 headphone/mic combo jack.

MSI Summit E13 Flip

Coming to the Summit B14 and B15 pair, you only get a 14-inch and 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with slim bezels. These two use the same 11th gen Intel processor as the Summit E series machines, but go with an Intel Xe graphic instead of a discrete NVIDIA GPU. The 15-inch model can be equipped with up to 64GB of RAM, while the smaller sibling only goes up to 32GB of RAM. MSI has not revealed the pricing of its business laptops yet, but they will go on sale in October from online and retail outlets.