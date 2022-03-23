MSI launches CreatorPro series with professional NVIDIA RTX graphics

MSI launched several new CreatorPro series of laptops, aimed at creative professionals. The new laptops feature the newly announced NVIDIA RTX graphics cards, and feature several improvements to help tackle graphics-intensive tasks and power issues. MSI announced the new CreatorPro Z17, Z16P, M17, M16, and M15 laptops.

MSI CreatorPro Z17 & Z16P

The new MSI CreatorPro Z17 and Z16P are the highest-end laptops for creative professionals. They feature the new Intel Core i9-12900H CPU with 14 cores (six power cores, eight efficiency), and 20 threads. Both of the new laptops come equipped with the new NVIDIA RTX A5500, which is the most powerful GPU in a laptop today. Users can also equip the devices with the A3000 graphics, promising impressive results. As for memory, both devices have two slots, supporting up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM at 4,800 MHz.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

As you can tell by the name, the Z17 is 17-inches, while the Z16P is 16-inches. Both devices have 16:10 QHD+ resolution True Pixel technology and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display also supports the MSI Pen on both devices, and have a built-in FHD web camera with Windows Hello facial recognition and four microphones for video and voice calls.

The two laptops feature a new Vapor Chamber Cooler technology that significantly increases the airflow and cooling efficiency. The devices are excellent for remote work, and come with a 90Whr battery, and Wi-Fi 6E. The MSI CreatorPro Z17 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A port, HDMI 2.1, and an SD card reader. The Z16P lacks the HDMI port, and it only has one Thunderbolt 4 port.

MSI CreatorPro M17, M16 & M15

Like the other series, the CreatorPro M-series come in three models and sizes. The M17 has a 17.3-inch display, M16 has a 16-inch, while the M15 features a 15.6-inch panel. The CreatorPro M16 features a QHD+ (2560 x 1600) panel with 16:10 aspect ratio and 100% DCI-P3, while the M15 downgrades the panel the FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution.

The new MSI CreatorPro M17 and M16 are powered by up to a 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H with 14 cores and 20 threads, while the M15 is equipped with the 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. The laptops have slightly slower graphics cards, the M17 and M16 give users the option to configure it with the NVIDIA RTX A3000 12GB, A2000 8GB, or the A1000. The M15 comes with the RTX A1000. All of the new laptops feature up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM with two SODIMM slots. When it comes to the ports, all three laptops have one USB-C port, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and Gigabit Ethernet.

MSI didn’t announce when these new CreatorPro series of laptops would become available or how much they would cost, but we should see the new laptops sometime in the second quarter of 2022.