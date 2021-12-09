MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop and more devices are on sale

You can currently score 21 percent savings on the new MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop. This fantastic laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a 15.6-inch FHD OLED 4K DCI-P3 display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and Thunderbolt 4 for $1,449 after a $400 discount. If you want more power and more storage space, you can also opt for the Alienware x15 R1 that packs a 15.6-inch FHD display capable of 360Hz refresh rates. It also comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, but you get more storage space as it packs 1TB. And the graphics card is also more powerful as it features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 GPU. It currently sells for $2,295 after a $255 discount that represents 10 percent savings.

The larger Alienware x17 R1 is also on sale, and it is also getting a 10 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $2,140, and you get to score $240 savings. This model comes with a 17.3-inch FHD display with 260Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics. Still, if that exceeds your budget, you can also consider the Acer Nitro 5 that is still available for $791.21 after a $48.78 savings. This model includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and more.

MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop Alienware x15 R1 MacBook Air Laptop

If you’re not really crazy over gaming laptops, and you want a new laptop with a thin and sleek design, you can consider the Apple MacBook Air Laptop that is now available for $1,099 after a $150 discount. This model features Apple’s M1 processor, a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, a FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID sensor, and more. And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can check out the 256GB storage model for $899 after receiving a $100 discount.