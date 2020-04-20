MSI has announced the availability of its Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 AMD gaming laptops. The machines combine the speed of Ryzen 4000 H-Series mobile processors and the

performance of Radeon RX 5500M’s graphics power. MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 technology combines two fans and six heat pipes to minimize heat and maximize airflow inside Bravo’s compact chassis.

The company has also included its latest Dragon Center software for optimization with Gaming Mode 2.0, which detects components, desktop systems, and peripherals to integrate them onto one platform for optimizing their performance.

MSI Bravo 15 specifications

15.6″ FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz display

Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor

AMD Radeon RX5500M

8GB / 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM

512GB NVMe SSD

Windows 10 Home

Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining

The MSI Bravo 15 starts at $929 and will be available for pre-order at Newegg on April 20.

MSI Bravo 17 specifications

17.3″ FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz Display

Up to Ryzen 7 4800H processor

AMD Radeon RX5500M

16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM

1 x 512GB NVMe SSD + 1 x 1 TB (7200RPM)

Windows 10 Home

Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key + silver lining

The MSI Bravo 17 starts at $1,099 and will be available for pre-order at Newegg on April 20.