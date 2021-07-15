MSI is one of the best names in the gaming world. So, knowing that the company has recently announced three new gaming laptops comes as great news to every gamer out there. We get to see a refresh of the Alpha 15 and the Bravo 15 gaming laptops, as well as the introduction of the all-new Delta 15 gaming laptop. The best part is that all these new gaming laptops come with one of the best gaming processors in the market and tons of power to take your gaming experience to the next level.

The all-new Delta 15 gaming laptop comes to join MSI’s well-known Alpha 15 and Bravo 15 notebooks. These new laptops come equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 5 H series processors and Radeon RX 6700M graphics, which make them a great option for any gamer. In addition, they will deliver desktop-like performance with the 7nm tech in the Ryzen processors, which deliver 15 percent improvements over the previous generation. Plus, the Alpha 15 and Delta 15 also feature AMD SmartShift and AMD Smart Access Memory Technology, providing users with next-level speed and responsiveness.

Further, the latest Radeon RX 600M series mobile graphics offer up to 70 percent faster speeds compared to previous AMD GPUs. And if you pair this feature with the laptops’ 240Hz refresh rates, you will get better image and no interruptions during gameplay. And you don’t have to worry about your laptop overheating since MSI has equipped these laptops with Cooler Boost 5 thermal solutions, which means you get two fans and six heat pipes to generate more airflow.

If you want to get one of these new laptops now, your best option is Sam’s Club, where you will find the MSI Bravo 15 for $899. In addition, the Delta 15 will be available at Best Buy by the end of July, and the Alpha 15 will be available until August at Costco.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

