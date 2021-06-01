MSI says it has sold three million monitors worldwide. The company launched the Optix MEG381CQR Plus at CES 2020. It is equipped with a 2300R IPS curved panel and MSI’s exclusive Steelseries GameSense function. The monitor is also MSI’s first G-Sync Ultimate Monitor. G-Sync Ultimate function provides players with zero tearing display. The HMI operation interface, which is the first developed by MSI, helps users choose settings more conveniently and intuitively with the Gaming Dial and a second monitor. Further, the users can simply rotate the physical button at the lower left of the monitor to switch between modes. The company is also launching a new gaming desktop lineup.

MSI is also launching its new flat gaming monitor series, including the Optix MPG341QR, the Optix MPG321UR-QD, and the Optix MPG321QRF-QD. Besides Gaming Intelligence and Sound Tune, these new flat gaming monitors boast a variety of new features. The Optix MPG321UR-QD has the latest HDMI 2.1 transmission interface which supports a 4K 144Hz screen display.

MSI MAG Infinite S3’s front panels feature an asymmetrical design with MSI mystic light along with huge air vents to dissipate heat effectively. The thermal design promises sufficient airflow that ensures long-term operational performance and stability. Further, the rig includes 11th Gen Intel Core Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, and it supports NVIDIA Resizable BAR technology, which provides a 10% performance improvement in games.

MSI has also announced the MPG GAMING MAVERIK, the latest bundle kit. It consists of Core i7-11700K CPU, the MPG CORELIQUID K360 SP, the MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI SP, the MPG VELOX 100P AIRFLOW SP, and Trident Z Maverik memory. The MPG GAMING MAVERIK also boosts all cores’ frequency from 3.6GHz to 4.8GHz.

MSI will debut the new X570S MAX Series motherboards too. They feature a brand-new design as well as upgraded features. The new X570S MAX motherboards offer a fanless cooling solution. The MPG QUIETUDE 100S is a silent gaming PC case, which is the first of MSI products that features MSI’s exclusive MEG SILENT GALE P12 fan. The fan blades are capable of providing sufficient airflow while maintaining low noise levels, and users can click the fan speed control button on its IO port resulting in adjustment of fan speed to three stages of RPM easily.

MSI has also launched Creator P50 desktop for creators. It features a sleek and slim design, and comes in a new white color as well. The Summit MS321UP monitor can be ergonomically adjusted to the most comfortable viewing position, and features an accurate color display and a smart sensor. It offers a 4K resolution and is supported by the MSI Productivity Intelligence App, which introduces the KVM function that lets users toggle between two computers with a keyboard and mouse to control all devices through the Summit MS321UP.