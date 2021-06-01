MSI has introduced a new lineup of creator and gaming laptops. These are claimed to offer a 30% performance upgrade over previous models. The latest MSI gaming laptops are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs.

The new Creator Z16 features a 16:10 display with thin bezels, which is said to be inspired by the Golden Ratio for wider viewing angles and enhanced productivity. It comes with a slim CNC-milled aluminum chassis in Lunar Grey. The laptop is powered by the 11th gen Intel Core Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPUs. The True Pixel display offers up to QHD+ resolution with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Additionally, the Creator M16 and Creator 17 come with 16:10 QHD+ display and 4K Mini LED displays respectively.

Further, the company is launching MSI premium gaming laptops, the GE76/66 Raider, GS76/66 Stealth, and GP76/66 Leopard series. They come with a high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E to enhance data transfer speed and wireless connectivity. They include the MSI-exclusive feature “Discrete Graphics Mode” that elevates graphics performance. The display options include up to 360Hz or QHD 240Hz. The GE76 and GE66 Raider series retain the sci-fi mystic light bar and get NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics with full TGP up to 165W for extreme gaming performance.

The Pulse GL76/66, Katana GF76/66, Sword 17/15 series have a compact and discrete design. They feature extra powerful hardware at the entry-level gaming laptop price range and include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. Moreover, there is a redesigned six heat pipes and integrated MSI-exclusive thermal grease. This helps the laptops to generate more airflow to ensure a smooth gaming experience.