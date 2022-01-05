MSI announces 2022 line-up: more than a dozen new and upgraded products

MSI was also present in Las Vegas during CES 2022, and it announced several new laptops for content creation, gaming, and casual use. The new lineup of laptops feature the latest 12th Gen Intel H series processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and an MSI-exclusive thermal solution that improves the performance of the new machines. MSI also claims that some of the new high-performance laptops are Meta-Read to connect users to the Metaverse.

Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad

MSI also announced its new cooling technology called, the Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad. In the press release, MSI stated that when the computer’s heat reaches 58-Celsius (136F), the cooling solution melts and fills the space between the processor and the thermal block. The new cooling solution offers a more efficient heat transfer, and MSI claims it’s better than traditional thermal pastes. The new cooling technology offers performance increases up to 10-percent.

MSI GS77 & GS66 Stealth

Compared to the previous models, the new GS series features up to a 30-45% increase in CPU performance. The new Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad cooling technology is also present in the new devices, and they offer a more reliable and boosted performance under full loads. The GS77 comes with a 17.3-inch display, while the GS66 has a 15.6-inch panel, featuring 4K, 2K, and FHD resolutions. The new laptops can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and they both feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processors. Both can be equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards, and they have a built-in fingerprint reader to make signing in more manageable and more painless. Prices start at $1,799 and $2,499 for the MSI GS77 and GS66, respectively.

MSI Raider GE76 & GE66

The new Raider GE76 comes with a 17.3-inch panel, and the GE66 with a 15.6-inch display. The Raider lineup features up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti graphics, as well as up to 64GB of RAM. The new laptops come with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, a standard USB 3.2 USB-C port, and three USB-A ports. The laptops stay below the legal limit and carry a 99Whr battery, which means it’s still eligible to take on planes when traveling.

The Raider series will be slightly thicker than the Stealth lineup and it’ll feature a large RGB light on the front of the device. The Raider GE76 will start at $1,599 and the GE66 from $2,249.

MSI Vector GP76 & GP66

The MSI Vector GP series features the new MSI-exclusive Cooler Boost 5 technology and performance that can reach up to 210W. Both devices can be configured up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 64 GB of RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics. The GP76 will come with a 17.3-inch 240Hz QHD or 360Hz FHD panel, while the Vector GP66 will only receive 15.6-inch panels at FHD resolution with 144 and 360Hz refresh rates.

The Raider lineup doesn’t ditches the RGB for a sleek matte black finish around the body, and it comes with a per-key RGB lighting. The GP76 will start at $1,899, while the GP66 will retail for $2,399.

MSI Crosshair 15

The new Crosshair GL series is made with collaboration between MSI and Ubisoft, and it has a unique design inspired by the Rainbox Six Extraction game. The special edition features up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics. The Crosshair 15 also comes with MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 technology to improve the performance. The display measures at 15.6-inch, and it’s available with a QHD IPS display and 165Hz refresh rate. The panel is also 100-percent DCI-P3 certified. The Crosshair 15 will receive the Rainbow special edition, but there will also be a standard 15-inch model and an additional Crosshair 17-inch device available.

MSI Pulse GL76 & GL66

The Pulse GL76 will have a 17.3-inch FHD panel with 144Hz and 360Hz refresh rate, while the Pulse GL66 will come with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display. Both devices can be configured up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to the NVIDIA 3070 GPU. The keyboard also features an RGB backlight and Cooler Boost 5, which increases 15-percent airflow with a 33-percent reduction on wall thickness. The Pulse lineup will start at $1,299.

MSI Sword 17/15 & Katana GF76 and GF66

Both the Sword and Katana lineup have up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, up to 64GB RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The Sword lineup comes with key travel at 1.7mm, blue backlit keys, and Cooler Boost 5 Cooling technology. The Katana lineup has red backlit keys and comes with a 17.3-inch FHD 144hz display, and the Katana GF66 has a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz.

The MSI Katana series will start at $1,099, and it will be more affordable in the gaming series of new products.

MSI Creator Z17, Creator Z16P & Creator M16

As the name suggests, the Creator series is best suited for creators and power users who require more power on-the-go. The new Creator series feature up to 17-inch display panels, and the CPU performance is improved by 45-percent with the new Vapor Chamber Cooler. MSI also added additional features specifically for creators, such as touch support for the MSI Pen, better-calibrated displays, and surround sound effects.

The Creator Z17 is the world’s first 17-inch laptop that supports pen touch input, and it has slim bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio with True Color Technology for a more realistic image. The Creator Z16P has an extra 20-percent performance boost thanks to the Vapor Chamber technology, which provides lower temperatures. The chassis of the laptop is made of CNC-milled aluminium. The MSI Creator M16 is a more portable device that’s created for students and creators. It comes with a 16-inch IPS display with 16:10 and 60Hz refresh rate, and it can be configured with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, up to 32GB of RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics.