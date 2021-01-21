Mozilla has announced that installing extensions on its Firefox browser for Android will now be much easier. With v85.0 of the Firefox browser, users will be able to install extensions directly from the addons.mozilla.org (AMO) page. So far, if you have the Firefox browser installed on your Android phone, you have to navigate to the add-ons section in order to visit the extensions, a process Mozilla says is confusing. The next stable build of the Firefox browser on Android with the aforementioned feature will start rolling out on January 25.

“Previously, extensions for mobile devices could only be installed from the Add-ons Manager, which caused some confusion for people accustomed to the desktop installation flow. We hope this update provides a smoother installation experience for mobile users,” the company says in a blog post.

At the time of writing this, Mozilla is yet to enable the installation buttons for recommended extensions on the AMO repository, but it will be updated later today. However, the number of recommended add-ons for the Firefox browser on Android is still quite low and barely crosses the figure of twenty add-ons at the moment. However, the ability to install extensions on a mobile browser is still worth a mention than not having the feature at all. “In the upcoming months, we’ll continue to work on optimizing add-on performance on mobile,” the company adds.

The last major update for the Firefox browser on Android introduced the ability to open tabs side by side in a grid view, which is actually much better than the list view we are used to on mobile browsers such as Chrome. Additionally, v84 of Mozilla’s Firefox browser also added the ability to delete downloaded files directly from the browser. What this means is you no longer have to wade into the depths of a file manager app to get rid of junk files eating up precious internal storage