Mozilla launched its browser-based Firefox Private Network VPN service in the U.S. last year. Taking another step towards boosting privacy, the company has now launched the service in the form of a dedicated app for Android, as well as Windows 10 and Chrome OS.

The Firefox Private Network VPN app is currently in the beta testing phase on all compatible platforms. However, it is available on an invite-only basis right now and is limited to the U.S. market, but expansion plans are in the pipeline.

It is based on the more advanced Wireguard protocol that is claimed to be faster and more secure. Also, Mozilla’s partner Mullvad promises that it won’t keep any activity log. The VPN app is based on a subscrption model and will require users to shell out $4.99 on a monthly basis.

Source: Firefox Private Network VPN