Earlier this week, a high-quality render of an upcoming Motorola phone with a stylus in tow made its way online. The source, Evan Blass, has now shed some more light on it and has revealed that the phone will debut as Moto G Stylus.

XDA-Developers’ Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman, corroborated the discovery in a tweet and mentioned that the Moto G Stylus carries the model number XT2043-4. He added that the Moto G Stylus might just be a stylus-toting variant of the upcoming Moto G8 Power.

If that is true, then the innards of Moto G Stylus will include a 6.39-inch HD+ hole-punch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, quad rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone will reportedly debut at an event on February 23, alongside the Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and the Moto Edge+ flagship.

Source: Evan Blass

