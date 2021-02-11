In the past couple of weeks, we’ve come across multiple leaks covering Motorola’s upcoming slate of budget smartphones. We now have the details (via Winfuture) of at least two yet-to-be-announced Motorola phones – the Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power – complete with their high resolution renders from all sides as well key specifications in tow.

Starting with the Motorola G30, it is shown sporting fresh aesthetics at the back courtesy of a new camera module design. Over at the front, there’s a waterdrop notch, which is a tad disappointing as most mid-rangers are now moving to the more modern hole-punch design.

What’s inside the Moto G30?

Moto G30 (Image: Winfuture)

Talking about the specs, you’ll find a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 provides the juice ticking alongside 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Thankfully, there is a MicroSD slot for storage expansion. A fairly large 5,000mAh battery will keep the lights on, while Android 11 will handle things on the software side for the Moto G30.

Four rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and Android 11

In the imaging department, Motorola has equipped the device with a 64MP primary snapper, sitting alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP cameras for macro photography and depth-sensing respectively. For selfies, the Moto G30 offers an 8MP shooter.

Hey, Moto E7 Power!

Moto E7 Power (Image: Winfuture)

Coming to the Moto E7 Power, this one also rocks a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display. But instead of relying on a Qualcomm SoC akin to the Moto G30, this one draws power from the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with four gigs of RAM and 64GB of onboard expandable storage.

This one is still stuck on Android 10 for inexplicable reasons

There is a modest 13MP main camera at the back, accompanied by a 2MP macro camera, while the responsibility of selfies and video calls is shouldered by a 5MP front camera. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside, but unfortunately, the phone will reportedly arrive running Android 10 out of the box. The Winfuture report adds that the Moto E7 Power will set you back by €150 (~ $180), but a launch date has not been revealed.

Moto E7 Power (Image: Winfuture)