Motorola’s upcoming foldable device may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and more

We have been receiving tons of Motorola rumors in the last couple of weeks, the company has recently announced several new devices, and we are still waiting to see more of them in the future. However, there’s one device in specific that has been receiving more attention, the Motorola Razr 3. One of Lenovo’s executives confirmed that this device is being developed, and the latest information reveals some interesting features about the upcoming device.

We can’t deny that one of the coolest devices in the history of mobile phones is the Moto Razr. This device was given new life, as Motorola decided to use this branding to enter the foldable phone segment. The company has already launched two iterations of this device, as the first model arrived without 5G. The second model came as the Moto RAZR 5G, and we can’t say that it had what it takes to compete against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series. Still, it seems that Motorola is planning to go all out with the third iteration of the Moto RAZR, as the recent rumors suggest that the new RAZR 3 will most likely come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it will launch with Android 12 out of the box.

This information makes us believe that Moto isn’t playing with its new foldable, as the new device could arrive with a flagship chipset, making it a more compelling option. Remember that the previous iterations of the Moto Razr weren’t really flagship material, as these devices launched with a Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 710 in the first model. The guys over at XDA also found that the new Moto RAZR 3 could have a variant with ultra-wideband support. It is also believed that this new device may arrive with 6, 8 and 12GB RAM options, as well as 128, 256, and 512GB storage options. We would also get NFC support, a secondary display, and a hole-punch display or notch at the top of the main FHD AMOLED display capable of 120Hz refresh rates.

