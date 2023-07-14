We have great news for anyone looking to get a new smartphone, as Motorola’s latest Sumer Sale deals event will get you great savings and free stuff with your purchase. First up, we have the company’s 2022 version of the Moto Edge+, which now sells for $500 thanks to a massive 50 percent discount. In other words, you can get one and save $500 or get two unlocked devices for the price of one. Either way, it’s an amazing deal that will get you a powerful smartphone with 512GB internal storage, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB RAM.

Moto Edge 2022 $500 $1000 Save $500 Edge 2022 is the latest mid-range smartphone from Motorola. It features an impressive 6.6-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, MediaTek's Dimensity 1050 with support for mmWave 5G, and more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. $500 at Motorola

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Moto Edge+ also has excellent battery life that will keep you going all day long, and in case you happen to run out of juice, remember that you can get your device charged with the company’s TurboPower charger that will deliver up to 30W charging speeds, even though the device will support up to 68W charging speeds. You will also enjoy all your content on a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 Max Vision aspect ratio.

Other interesting offers will get you a free pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with your purchase of a new Moto razr+. This recently launched device comes in at $1,000, but this deal technically lets you take one home for $700, as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II sell for $300, and the best part is that you only need to add the phone to the cart and the gift will be added automatically.

If you want the latest iteration of the Edge+, you can get one for $700 with $100 instant savings, or get your hands on a new Edge 30 Fusion for $400 and score $200 savings. And for those looking for a new Android device with stylus input that won’t break the bank, remember that you can pick up a new Moto G Stylus 5G for just $300, thanks to the latest $100 discount.