Motorola’s Razr 5G, the OnePlus 9 series and more Android devices are on sale

As we mentioned earlier, some of the early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are live. You can still get up to $600 savings on Motorola smartphones, as the Moto Razr 5G is receiving a 43 percent discount that leaves it available for just $800. This device is available at Amazon and Motorola.com, but final savings will vary depending on where you choose to purchase your phone.

Suppose you choose to get your new Moto Razr 5G at Amazon.com, well, in that case, you have the option of picking one up for $800, or you can trade-in an eligible device and get a $511 credit added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance, meaning that you can get your new device for less than $300. And if you choose to purchase yours from Motorola.com, you will be able to get one for just $1. Whatever the case, you would still be getting a new Moto Razr 5G with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space that is unfortunately non-expandable.

If you’re looking for other options, you can also head over to OnePlus.com, where you will find the latest OnePlus 9 Pro receiving a 25 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $799, which is $270 savings for anyone interested. The more affordable OnePlus 9 is seeing a $130 discount, which means you can pick one up for $599. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers both devices, but you will get more RAM and storage space in the pro variant. The vanilla version comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the Pro model packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can pick up the OnePlus 8T that comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, but it packs last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 for just $449 after a massive 40 percent discount.