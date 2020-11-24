A couple of months ago, Motorola launched a budget smartphone called the Moto E7 Plus. Today, the company has lifted the covers from Moto E7, a toned-down iteration that packs a weaker MediaTek processor, fewer megapixels on the front camera, a smaller battery, and as expected, a lighter price tag. The Moto E7 starts at €119.99 and will be sold in European markets, while a few Latin American, Middle-East and Asian countries will also get it in the coming weeks.

The Moto E7’s design is quite familiar as it borrows heavily from its pricier sibling, but it is claimed to be water-repellant. The fingerprint sensor is at the back, and there is also a dedicated button for summoning the Google Assistant. Over at the front, you’ll find a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top and fairly thick bezels at the bottom.

The octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor keeps things running, in tandem with 2 gigs of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded by another 512GB using a microSD card. A 4,000mAh battery provides the juice, while Android 10 handles things on the software. The UI is almost stock Android, but it is disappointing to see that the device doesn’t run Android 11 out-of-the-box. In the camera department, the latest budget offering from Motorola packs a 48MP primary snapper and a 2MP macro camera, while selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter. There are not many fancy camera features to play, but there is a dedicated night mode and the nifty Google Lens integration in the main camera app.

Motorola Moto E7 specifications

Display 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+

1600×720 pixels

269PPI pixel density

20:9 aspect ratio Processor MediaTek Helio G25

2.0GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU

IMG GE8320 GPU RAM 2GB Storage 32GB / 64GB Battery 4000 mAh

10W charger Cameras REAR:

48MP (f/1.7, 1.6 µm) primary camera

2MP (f/2.4, 1.75 µm) macro camera

Portrait mode, HDR, Night Vision, Google Lens

FRONT:

5MP (f/2.2, 1.12 µm) selfie camera

Portrait Mode, HDR Software Android 10 Colors Mineral Grey, Aqua Blue and Satin Coral Authentication Rear fingerprint scanner

