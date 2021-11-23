Motorola’s latest Black Friday deals get you up to $600 savings on select devices

We start today’s deals with the latest savings available at Motorola.com, where you will find the modern take on the iconic Moto RAZR, which now sells for $800. This is no longer the regular flip phone we used to drool over during our teen years. Instead, it is a new 5G-enabled device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, Adreno 620 GPU, a 2,800mAh battery, and more. This price is possible thanks to the latest Black Friday deals. However, things get better when you choose to trade in one of your current devices in favor of a new Moto RAZR 5G, as you can get your new device for as low as $1.

Still, that’s not the only smartphone on sale at Motorola.com, as you can also save on last year’s Moto Edge that’s currently receiving a $300 discount, which leaves this amazing smartphone available for $400. This option packs 256GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with the same Adreno 620GPU found in the Moto RAZR 5G. You also get 6GB RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. Plus, the best part is that you can increase this phone’s storage space all the way up to 1TB via a microSD card. And if you want the 2021 Moto Edge, you can pick it up for $600 after seeing a $100 discount. This iteration of the Edge is also packing 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, but you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and Adreno 642L GPU under the hood, a larger 5,000mAh battery, and support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. Unfortunately, this model won’t let you expand your storage space.

Other deals will get you $100 savings on the Motorola One, which is now up for grabs at $300. Or get the Moto G100 for $450 after a $150 discount. Other devices such as the Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus are receiving a $70 discount so that you can pick one up for $180 or $230.