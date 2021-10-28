Motorola RAZR

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of Moto smartphones that are currently on sale at Motorola.com. First up, we have The Moto Razr 5G that sells for $1,000 after a $400 discount. This 2020 model comes with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, an Adreno 620 GPU, and a rear fingerprint sensor. It also packs a 2,800 mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging and other interesting features.

However, if you’re not into foldable smartphones, you can also check out the latest version of the Moto Edge that’s receiving a $100 discount, which means you can buy one for $600. Still, savings get even better when you choose to trade in one of your current devices, as you can get your hands on this new device for just $1. The 2021 Moto Edge features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with an Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB plus a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboCharge support, a FHD+ 6.8-inch display, and more. Or go for the Moto G100 that’s also getting a $100 discount, which leaves this device available for $500. It starts with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, a Snapdragon 870 processor, and more.

    Moto Razr 5G

    Moto Edge 2021

    Moto G100

Still, if you’re looking for more affordable smartphones, you can opt for the Moto One 5G Ace that sells for $330 after a $70 discount. This device packs a Snapdragon 750 processor, 6GB RAM, and you will be able to choose between 64GB and 128GB storage options. However, this new device will let you expand your storage space all the way to 1TB via microSD cards. The Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Power are getting a $50 discount, leaving them available at $250 and $200, respectively. The G Stylus packs 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, while the G Power packs 64GB storage, 3 and 4GB RAM variants, and a Snapdragon 662 processor.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

