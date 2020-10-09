Motorola has announced a slew of offers on its smartphones for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The company will sell its flagship devices including the foldable RAZR and Edge+ at discounted prices during the sale that is scheduled to kick off on October 16. For reference, it is the 2019 RAZR that will be on sale, and not the latest one. However, Rs. 84,999 is an exciting price tag for a foldable phone.

Starting with the flagship Motorola Razr, the phone is listed at Rs. 1,24,999 on Flipkart as of now. To recall, the device received a Rs. 30,000 price cut but it was limited to offline retails. Now, the company has revealed that it will be selling the foldable phone at a discount of Rs. 40,000, which brings down the price to Rs. 84,999. It will be made available in Noir Black color.

Coming to the Motorola Edge+, it was launched at Rs. 74,999, which wasn’t taken very well by many. Now, the company will be offering a Rs. 10,000 discount on the product. The device was launched in May, and now it will be sold for Rs. 64,999. It comes in a single 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while it is available in two color options of Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey.

As for the mid-range offering, the Motorola Fusion+ will also be seeing a discount of Rs. 1,500. To recall, the product was launched at Rs. 16,999 but received a Rs. 500 price hike soon after. It is available for Rs. 17,499 as of now. However, Motorola will be selling the Fusion+ at Rs. 15,999. We reviewed the device and it was a decent offering at that time. You can read our review here. The device comes in sole 6GB + 128GB storage model and is available in Twilight Blue and Moonlight White color options.

There will also be discounts on Moto E7 Plus and Moto G9. The former will sell for Rs. 8,999 after a Rs. 500 discount while the latter will be available for Rs. 9,999 after a Rs. 1,500 discount. All of these smartphone deals will be a part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale that kicks off from October 16.