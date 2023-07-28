Back-to-school deals are getting better every day, with the latest offers coming from Motorola, where you will find excellent options selling for as low as $190.

Savings start with the new Moto Edge+, which now sells for $700 thanks to a $100 discount. This model comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a 6.7-inch display, and a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary shooter with Quad Pixel Technology, a 50MP Macro lens, a 12MP portrait sensor, and a 60MP front camera for excellent selfies. You will also enjoy long-lasting battery life with its 5,100mAh battery size, and if you ever happen to run out of juice, remember you can get it charged up fast with Motorola’s 68W TurboPower charging.

A more affordable alternative comes with 2022’s Moto Edge+, which now sells for $500 thanks to a 31 percent discount, making it quite attractive for anyone looking for an emergency device or a new phone for your teen. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a large 4,800mAh battery that will keep your phone going for more than one day, and a triple camera configuration with two 50MP sensors and a 2MP depth camera.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is also an excellent option that sells for $300 with a $100 discount that’s available for those who choose to activate their phones today. Or you can also get the Moto G Power 5G for $250 with $50 in instant savings. However, if you want the best deal available, you should go for the 2022 Moto G 5G, which now sells for $190 with 53 percent savings. This model normally sells for $400, so you would score $210 in instant savings if you choose to pick one up. Or get the latest iteration for $200 with $50 savings.