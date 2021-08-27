Back to school season comes with great savings and discounts on most of our favorite products. Earlier today, we saw some amazing deals on the latest Apple Watch models, OnePlus devices, and more. However, we now head over to Motorola.com, where savings are also getting exciting.

First up, we have the Moto Razr that’s currently getting a whopping $400 discount, which leaves this unlocked smartphone up for grabs at $1,000. Now, this device features a 6.2-inch foldable OLED display, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 2,800mAh battery, and support for 15W TurboPower charging.

If you want a more affordable option, you may want to check out the latest Moto Edge, that’s now available for $500 after receiving a $200 discount. This device features a more traditional design, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not a great option. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor under the hood. It also features a 6.8-inch display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    Moto Razr

    Moto Edge

 

The Moto G Stylus 5G is not on sale, but it’s currently selling for $400, meaning that you can get it with the money you would save upon purchasing the Moto Razr. However, if you want more affordable devices, you can also check out the Motorola One 5G Ace that’s getting a $70 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $330. This device comes with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The Moto G Power is getting a $20 discount so that you can get one for $180. This device features 32GB storage, 3/4GB RAM, and Snapdragon 662 processor. And if that’s still too much for you, the Moto G Play is getting a $10 discount, meaning you can grab one for $160.

    Motorola One 5G Ace

    Motorola G Power

    Moto G Play




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

