Motorola’s Android Pie hitlist includes Moto X4, Moto Z2 phones
Motorola is the latest smartphone maker to announce its blueprint to Android 9 Pie updates for its devices new and old. Unfortunately, as we’ve come to learn, this company seems nothing but willing to let a couple of old-timers drop away.
As presumed, the Moto Z3 — a Verizon exclusive and the first “5G-upgradeable” phone — the Moto Z3 Play, Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play will get the upgrade. Moto Z phones are presumed to get the full two-year OS support window and three-year security patch window as is recommended to Android OEMs. That means that the Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play are safe on the list, too.
However, we learned last year that the mid-range Moto G series were officially only on one-year OS and two-year security tracks thanks only to a marketing flub for the Moto G4 Plus which suggested that it would get Android Oreo when that originally was not the case.
All of this certainly and sadly leaves the original Moto Z, Moto Z Force and Moto Z Play out of the equation, clearly out of the two-year line. The Moto G5 and Moto G5S devices are also off the board.
Considering that OnePlus is going above and beyond in giving Android Pie to the OnePlus 3, which would be older than 24 month by the time it’s slated to receive its OTA, Motorola’s move certainly doesn’t help its update reputation out.
It also leaves the question of whether the Moto X4, batting slightly above the ‘G’ series, as to whether it will get to Android Q. For now, we do know it’s on the Pie train.
