We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with one of the best and most popular devices on the market, as the Moto Razr 2023 is now available for just $500, thanks to a 29 percent discount. This is the more affordable entry-level variant, which normally sells for $700, which means you get to save $200 if you choose to take one home.

Motorola Razr (2023) $500 $700 Save $200 The Motorola Razr (2023) is an excellent affordable foldable smartphone. It's powered by the mighty Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, has a dual camera setup, and a portable form factor. It's perfect for those looking for their first foldable smartphone, and those who are after an affordable classic flip phone with modern hardware. $500 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Moto RAZR 2023 comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which isn’t the latest processor around, but it comes with more than enough power to do anything you want and need with your new smartphone. It also brings a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP Ultra-Wide with OIS, and a macro camera for a versatile experience whenever you want to capture a great moment with your phone. You also get a 32MP front camera, so your selfies will also look amazing. Also, you get a 4,200mAh battery, a 6.9-inch FHD foldable inner display, and a 1.5-inch OLED external display to check out notifications without opening your device.

Suppose you want a more powerful foldable. In that case, you should consider going for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, which are now available with 15 and 17 percent savings, leaving the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 5 selling for just $850, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for $1,500, which translates to $150 and $300 savings, respectively. Both devices arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the Flip 5 starts with 8GB RAM, while the Z Fold 5 packs 12GB RAM under the hood, a larger display, and stylus support, which is perfect for productivity.