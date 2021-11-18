Motorola working on a photography-focused Snapdragon 888 Plus smartphone

Motorola has established its foot in the budget segment — the company recently introduced its new moto g power (2022). However, that doesn't mean the company can't make a premium smartphone. The company is said to be introducing two new flagship smartphones next month — one of them called Moto Edge 30 Ultra leaked earlier. Now, according to a new report, the company's second flagship smartphone, the Moto G200 5G, has been leaked.

The company recently posted a teaser of a smartphone, which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, claiming that it will feature an “incredible photography experience.” The teaser was shared only through Motorola's social media channels in Serbia, Romania, the Netherlands, and a few others. However, nothing else, like the name of the smartphone or the launch date, has been revealed.

According to multiple reports, the device Motorola is claiming that will have an "incredible photography experience" is the upcoming Moto G200 5G. Moto G200 is expected to come with a triple camera setup. The camera module on the rear will include a 108 MP Samsung S5KHM2 primary camera, a 13 MP HI-1336 ultrawide camera which according to the leaks will double down as a macro sensor, and lastly 2 MP OmniVision depth sensor.

Renders of the upcoming smartphone were recently leaked by TechnikNews. The renders also reveal that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole camera at the top of the display. Underneath the punch-hole camera will be a Full HD+ display that will support up to 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ processor which will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will likely be introduced in China first, likely under a different moniker — — the Motorola Edge S30. It'll come to the international markets after its China debut.

