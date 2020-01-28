Motorola announced back in December last year that it will launch a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset in 2020. Just over a month later, Motorola has now reportedly confirmed that it will unveil a flagship phone at MWC 2020.

Motorola has told Android Headlines that a flagship smartphone will make its debut at MWC 2020 in Barcelona. The launch event is set to kick off at 7:00PM (CEST) on February 23 and will most likely be livestreamed via the official channels.

As of now, there is no information regarding the name or internal specifications of the upcoming Motorola flagship. However, it might debut as the rumored Motorola Edge+ that was recently leaked by renowned tipster Evan Blass, and it will allegedly be carried by Verizon in the US market.

Source: Android Headlines