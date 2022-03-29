Apple grows, Samsung stagnates, Moto takes defunct LG’s place

The US smartphone market is one of the most competitive in the world, and the latest research shows the top smartphone vendors in the country. Apple remained at the top, while Samsung is stagnating as the second top smartphone manufacturer, but it appears that Motorola is quickly taking LG’s previous market share with competitive and affordable devices.

Counterpoint Research published a new report showing the US smartphone market share in 2021. The report highlights that while Apple and Samsung are still the most popular smartphone OEMs in the United States, Motorola is quickly gaining a significant foothold, thanks to LG quitting the smartphone market in April last year.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Motorola emerged as the third-largest smartphone brand in the US in 2021, and the company’s sales more than doubled throughout that year, growing 131% YoY. Apple and Samsung still dominate the premium smartphone market, but Motorola managed to increase its market share significantly thanks to devices priced at and below $400.

Research Director Jeff Fieldhack said the following:

“A common question is how Motorola has grown to over 10% of the US market. Motorola has been a key OEM filling the void left by LG’s exit. The OEM has all the key characteristics major carriers look for – a full portfolio, ability to ramp volumes, and low return rates. Motorola’s sub-$300 portfolio –Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power and Moto G Pure – has driven its success in the US. Thanks to its reliability, Motorola has been a key free ‘switch’ device, a device carriers use to move subscribers from networks that are being shut off or as a device MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) use when changing network partners.”

According to the Counterpoint Channel Share tracker database, Motorola maintained its momentum in the first quarter of 2021, and it’s having a “strong tax season” in the US. The report also says that Motorola’s goal is to grow its volumes in higher price tiers, which means we may see more flagship and premium devices from the company in 2022, and 2023.