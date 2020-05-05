Motorola’s foldable phone, the Motorola RAZR is undoubtedly too pricey at $1,500. But what if you get two RAZRs at the same price? That’d be $750 for each. It is now a possibility.

Motorola is running a “buy one, get one free” promotion in the States, which drops the price of one RAZR to $750. However, you’ll have to find a friend who wants it. After all, you aren’t gonna keep two units of the same phone, are you?

Further, you can have the two phones for $42 a month, paid over 36 months. The Motorola RAZR is available in the original Black and the new Blush Gold color options. Further, you can buy one of each color if you want.

Notably, the offer is valid only on Verizon and the promotion expires on May 10 at midnight.

SourceL Motorola US