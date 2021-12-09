Motorola unveils Moto Edge X30, the first phone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Motorola just unveiled the Moto Edge X30, the first smartphone to be powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Motorola announced the new flagship at its event today in China, and it brings some impressive specifications and new technology to the competitive field.

Motorola Moto Edge X30

The Motorola Edge X30 has a large 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The standard Edge X30 comes with a punch-hole cutout that packs a 60MP selfie camera, while the Special Edition has the same selfie shooter, but hidden away under the display. It will be interesting how the vanilla and Special Edition compare to each other, and whether Motorola managed to make the quality great.

Under the hood, the Moto Edge X30 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of ram, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There will also be an 8/256GB and 12/256GB model avaialble. The CPU will see a 20% performance increase, 30% GPU, and 400% performance boost for AI activities compared to the Snapdragon 888+ chipset.

Flipping the phone around to the back, we find three camera sensors. The primary is a 50MP sensor with 2.0μm size and PDAF and OIS. The secondary sensor is a 50MP ultrawide, while the third sensor is only a 2MP for depth sensing. The cameras can record up to 8K.

As for endurance, it has a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports 68W fast wired charging. Software-wise, it’s powered by the latest Android 12, and it has the USB-C port on the bottom, as you would expect.

Moto Edge X30 Pricing and Availability

The Moto Edge X30 will be available in three memory and storage configurations and two color options, Phantom Black and Glacier Blue:

8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,199 (~$501)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,399 (~$533)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,999 (~$565)

The Moto Edge X30 Special Edition starts at CNY 3,999 (~$627) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Motorola Moto Edge X30 will go on sale in China from December 15, and we have no information on when to expect the devices to be available internationally.