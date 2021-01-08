Motorola has just launched four new budget smartphones – the Motorola One 5G Ace, Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus, and Moto G Play. The most interesting one of the quartet is the Motorola One 5G Ace, which comes with 5G support and aims to democratize the next-gen cellular technology. However, the fresh Moto G lineup is the one that will end up selling in bucketloads and drive the shipment figures. Notably, all three Moto G series phones offer a water-repellant build. The new phones start at $169.99 and are already up for pre-orders in the US market. Here’s a quick rundown of what each phone has to offer:

Moto G Play

Motorola's 2021 Moto G phones are still stuck on Android 10

The cheapest member of Motorola’s updated smartphone line-up, the Moto G Play packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600×720) display with a waterdrop notch at the top. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 chip handles things inside, ticking alongside 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside to provide the juice and it supports 10W charging, which can’t be categorized as fast.

At the back, you’ll find a 13MP main camera sitting alongside a 2MP depth sensor. Over at the front, the Moto G Play has been fitted with a 5MP selfie camera. Unfortunately, the phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box, which is disappointing. The latest Motorola offering comes in a single Misty Blue color. It is priced at $169.99 and will go on sale starting January 14 via Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Motorola.com.

Moto G Power

Coming to the second new entrant in Motorola’s budget phone portfolio, the Moto G Power features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1600×720) display that is kept on by a 5,000mAh battery. And oh, this one upgrades the charging output to 15W, and opts for a more modern hole punch design to accommodate the front camera. The bezels, especially the chin, are still quite chunky. But hey, this is a budget phone we’re talking about here.

The updated Moto G family will go on sale starting January 14

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC takes care of the performance part, running in tandem with 3GB/4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage that can further be expanded up to 512GB. There are three cameras at the back – a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front camera uses an 8MP sensor. The Moto G Power comes in Flash Grey and Polar Silver colors, and will be up for grabs starting at $199.99 from January 14 onwards.

Moto G Stylus

More pixel-dense display, modern design, and a $300 price tag

The second-gen Moto G Stylus makes the switch to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and hole-punch aesthetics on the front, a design combination that looks quite appealing. You get a more pixel-dense 6.8-inch FHD+ (2400 × 1080) display that draws its power from a 4,000mAh battery (only 10W charging though). While the stylus is the main attraction here and the gradient texture on the rear panel also looks good, Android 10 is still an inexplicable choice here.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 678 chip powers this device, paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties will be handled by a 16MP front camera. This one is priced at $299.99 and will hit the shelves starting January 14 onwards.