Author
Tags

Motorola has been focusing mostly on the mid-range market with its recent device launches, including the latest Motorola One Hyper (pictured above). However, that’s about to change, as the company is turning its attention back to top-tier flagships.

The information comes straight from the company, cited by Money Control, which has admitted to committing, once again, to the real flagship, at the recently held Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Thanks to the new technologies announced today, we’ll have new premium products to announce in early 2020.

Sergio Buniac, Motorola Mobility President

These flagship phones will be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 chipsets, and the report suggests that we’re likely going to get 5G capabilities as well.

However, with the jump in specs will likely arrive a jump in price tag as well. “If you put out a $399 5G phone, you’re going to have to sacrifice a lot of the elements that people value“, said Francoise Laflamme, Motorola’s chief strategy and marketing officer.

MWC 2020 is when Motorola will likely introduce its flagship line-up and we’ll be there to report from the show.

Source: Money Control

You May Also Like

Bloomberg: Samsung preparing the biggest camera overhaul for the Galaxy S11

A recent Bloomberg report suggests that Samsung is preparing for the biggest camera overhaul ever with the upcoming Galaxy S11.
Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 render leaks, shows off Infinity O display

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 will look like the device rendered above, according to Evan Blass. It will be the successor to the Galaxy A70

Here’s why new iPhones collect location data even if you disable Location Services

Earlier this week it was discovered that the new iPhone models are collecting location data even if the user manually disables the Location Services.