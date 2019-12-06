Motorola has been focusing mostly on the mid-range market with its recent device launches, including the latest Motorola One Hyper (pictured above). However, that’s about to change, as the company is turning its attention back to top-tier flagships.

The information comes straight from the company, cited by Money Control, which has admitted to committing, once again, to the real flagship, at the recently held Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Thanks to the new technologies announced today, we’ll have new premium products to announce in early 2020. Sergio Buniac, Motorola Mobility President

These flagship phones will be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 chipsets, and the report suggests that we’re likely going to get 5G capabilities as well.

However, with the jump in specs will likely arrive a jump in price tag as well. “If you put out a $399 5G phone, you’re going to have to sacrifice a lot of the elements that people value“, said Francoise Laflamme, Motorola’s chief strategy and marketing officer.

MWC 2020 is when Motorola will likely introduce its flagship line-up and we’ll be there to report from the show.

