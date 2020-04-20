Motorola One Hyper
Motorola One series is a lineup of mid-range devices from the company. And, it could soon announce two new devices in the series. Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion+ could be launched before the end of Q2, that is, June 2020.

Popular tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) tweeted “Coming from Moto, end of Q2: Motorola One Fusion (codename: Titan) and Motorola One Fusion+ (codename: Liberty).”

As of now, we don’t have any details about the specifications of the devices. While several phones from the Motorola One lineup belong to Android One, it is not confirmed if the upcoming phones will be part of the program.

Motorola is prepping to launch its Edge and Edge+ on April 22.

