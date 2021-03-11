Motorola is tipped to be working on future Moto G-series phones after launching the Moto G10 and Moto G30 recently. The company is rumored to be working on the Moto G50, Moto G100, and another phone that is codenamed as Hanoip. Now, the smartphone brand has started teasing an upcoming device. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. Hence, it is expected to be the Moto G100.

The latest development comes from the Motorola account on Twitter, where it posted the teaser in the form of a video. It showcases different aspects of the phone but doesn’t reveal much apart from the chipset. It is confirmed that Motorola’s next device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is likely to be a rebadged version of the Motorola Edge S that was recently launched in China.

The same codename of Moto Edge S also popped up on Geekbench 5 listing as Moto G100. It also revealed a processor with a 1.80GHz base frequency with maximum speeds of 3.19GHz and it has Adreno G50 graphics. It matches the capabilities of the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone was spotted with 8GB of RAM and running Android 11. If the Motorola G100 is indeed a rebadged version of the Motorola Edge S then here’s what you can expect.

It will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have up to 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. Coming to the optics, it will sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary camera and accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Edge S comes with features such as vlogger mode, audio zoom, and a dedicated night mode for low-light photography. Moreover, on the front, you get a 16MP + 8MP dual selfie camera setup. The Moto G100 is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging support. It could be priced under $400 as its price in China starts at around $310.