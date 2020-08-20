Motorola is teasing the arrival of a new phone in India. The Motorola India Twitter account has posted a teaser video. Plus, a microsite of the phone at Flipkart retailer site reveals that it will be made official on August 24. Meanwhile, Motorola hasn’t reveal the name of the smartphone yet.

As per the teaser, the bottom edge of the mysterious phone has a USB-C port and a speaker grille. Further, the back is likely to house the fingerprint sensor within the Motorola logo. The handset has a waterdrop notch display, and sports a 3.5mm audio jack.

Gear up for a spectacular performance and stunning camera! Launching soon on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/SWMv26zTOG — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 20, 2020

The teased phone is speculated to be Motorola E7 Plus. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The budget phone could succeed the Moto E6 Plus. Further, it is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and a 48MP dual camera setup.