Motorola E7 Plus
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Motorola is teasing the arrival of a new phone in India. The Motorola India Twitter account has posted a teaser video. Plus, a microsite of the phone at Flipkart retailer site reveals that it will be made official on August 24. Meanwhile, Motorola hasn’t reveal the name of the smartphone yet.

As per the teaser, the bottom edge of the mysterious phone has a USB-C port and a speaker grille. Further, the back is likely to house the fingerprint sensor within the Motorola logo. The handset has a waterdrop notch display, and sports a 3.5mm audio jack.

The teased phone is speculated to be Motorola E7 Plus. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The budget phone could succeed the Moto E6 Plus. Further, it is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and a 48MP dual camera setup.

You May Also Like
Apple without WeChat could mean disaster for the iPhone in China
Apple’s iPhone sales would take a huge it in China if WeChat is removed from the App Store
Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G India release date set for August 28, suggests Amazon
The Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77,999 for the 4G-only variant with 256GB storage.
Realme C15
Realme C15, Realme C12 are launching in India on August 18
They are likely to be priced below Rs 10,000 in India.