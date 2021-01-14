Motorola was recently rumored to be working on the successor of its Motorola Edge+, and it was tipped to be codenamed Nio. But it was revealed that Nio was a G-series device with high-end specifications, including a flagship chipset. Later, a new Motorola device has appeared online with the moniker ‘Motorola Edge S’. Now, the company has officially teased its presence hinting at an imminent launch.

Motorola’s Weibo page revealed (via) that its next device will be known as Motorola Edge S. The device is likely to be the successor to the Motorola Edge, which was launched last year. The post doesn’t reveal much but well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station had earlier suggested that the handset will be powered by a yet to release Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoC.

Hence, it is being speculated that the Motorola Nio, which was expected to be a Moto G smartphone is actually the Motorola Edge S. It is tipped to feature an FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with a dual punch-hole cutout and a 105Hz refresh rate. However, as per a Geekbench listing, the device will be powered by last year’s Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865. It is said to be paired with 8GB of RAM. Plus, it will run Android 11. These features go in line with the initial specs leak. The device scored 958 points and 2969 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Motorola Edge is is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 800 SoC

According to the leaked images, it will come equipped with dual punch-hole cutouts to house the selfie shooters. This is not something new though, as we’ve seen this implementation on a few smartphones having two selfie cameras. The main camera uses the 16MP OV16A1Q sensor and is assisted by an 8MP secondary camera that uses Samsung’s S5K4H7 sensor. Other leaked details include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP main camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.