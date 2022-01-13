Motorola Tab G70 is a rebranded Lenovo tablet with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Motorola announced a brand new tablet – albeit, it’s one that we’ve seen before. The new Motorola Tab G70 has a very similar, nearly identical design to the already existing Lenovo Tab P11 Series. The Moto Tab G70 also shares nearly identical specs to the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet. The Motorola Tab G70 is currently available in Brazil, but the aforementioned products are also available in the US and other markets.

The ‘new’ Motorola Tab G70 comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200, and 400 nits of brightness. Bezels are slim and it comes with a modern look. The device is made out of aluminium for a more premium feel, and the back also features a dual-tone design. It also features IP52 certification, and it only weighs 500 grams. The tablet also has an 8MP selfie sensor, and there are quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support built-in. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

There is a single rear camera on the back, which is a 13MP sensor that lets users scan documents, or capture some quick photos. Battery capacity is 7,700 mAh that can charge via a USB-C port on the bottom, and it also supports 20W fast wired charging. The tablet also comes with Android 11 installed.

Motorola Tab G70 is available in one color at the moment, Green, and there is only a Wi-Fi 64GB model on sale right now. The Motorola Tab G70 is available for BRL 2,399 ($430) in Brazil. We don’t have any information on whether it will be available in other regions, and whether it will ever be available globally or in different color options.