motorola G100

You can score great savings on several Motorola smartphones directly from Motorola.com, where you will find the Moto G100 getting a $100 discount, leaving this device available for $500. Additionally, this model comes with 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 8GB RAM, and a microSD card that will allow you to expand your storage space all the way to 1TB.

You will also find several deals on other Moto devices selling at Amazon.com, starting with the Moto G Power that’s currently getting a $50 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $200. The Moto G7 Plus is a more affordable option, and it can be yours for just $150 after a $100 discount. Finally, the Motorola edge is getting a $200 discount on its 2020 variant with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage.

However, today’s deals aren’t limited to Moto phones, as the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite is currently receiving a massive 47 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $85 on its 32GB storage variant that supports ads. And the best part is that it comes with three months of free Kindle Unlimited.

There are also tons of deals on smart security cameras, which include the Blink Mini Compact indoor plug-in security camera. It supports 1080 HD video, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio, and you can get yours for $25 after a 10 percent discount. The Blink Outdoor three-camera kit is getting a 32 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up a kit for $170. These cameras are weather-resistant, and their batteries will keep going for up to two years. The Blink Indoor two-pack is also on sale, and you can get them for $100 after a 29 percent discount, meaning that you can keep an eye on your place and save $40 at the same time. There are more options to choose from, so check them out to see if there’s anything that catches your fancy.

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

