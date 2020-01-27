Author
Motorola is allegedly gearing up to launch a new phone that will offer stylus support. Reputed tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared the render of a yet-to-be-announced Motorola phone that has a full-screen design with a hole-punch drilled into the top-left corner.

The accompanying stylus appears to have a metallic build with a black grip, likely made of plastic, and a rounded tip that is much thicker than the one on S Pen stylus we’ve seen on Samsung’s Galaxy Note series flagships. On looking closely, one can see what appears to be two buttons in the upper region of the stylus, possibly for Bluetooth-enabled gestures like remotely clicking a photo or changing tracks.

There is no word regarding the name or other specifications of the Motorola device that has surfaced online. However, the navigation bar at the bottom suggests that the stylus-toting Motorola phone will support Android 10’s navigation gestures.

Source: Evan Blass

