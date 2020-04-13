Author
Tags

Motorola has scheduled a flagship launch event on April 22, and as expected, this will be an online-only affair. The company clearly mentions ‘flagship’ in its tweet and also teases what appears to be a curved display, making it abundantly clear that the Motorola Edge series is coming.

The Motorola Edge+ will be the top-tier offering, and as per leaked renders, it will sport an eye-catching curved display and a minimalist design. We already know a fair bit about the phone’s internal hardware courtesy of leaks such as a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chip, and more.

As for the Motorola Edge, it will reportedly be a mid-range offering that borrows some design elements from the pricier Motorola Edge+. It is said to pack a 64-megapixel main camera and the Snapdragon 765G chip. Here’s a quick look at two phones’ leak-based specifications:

Motorola Edge+ Motorola Edge
Display 6.67-inch 90Hz 6.67-inch 90Hz
Processor Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 765G
RAM 12GB 6GB
Rear Camera 108MP + 16MP +8MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 25MP 25MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4,500mAh
You May Also Like
OPPO A12

OPPO A12 specs and design leaked online

The launch date remains unknown

Today’s deals include the latest iPad Pros, the Moto One Action and more

Today’s deals include the latest iPad Pro models in their 11 and 12.9-inch variants from Amazon and B&H, other interesting devices

Pocketnow Daily: Is THIS the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the possible launch date of the iPhone 9, and more