Motorola has scheduled a flagship launch event on April 22, and as expected, this will be an online-only affair. The company clearly mentions ‘flagship’ in its tweet and also teases what appears to be a curved display, making it abundantly clear that the Motorola Edge series is coming.
The Motorola Edge+ will be the top-tier offering, and as per leaked renders, it will sport an eye-catching curved display and a minimalist design. We already know a fair bit about the phone’s internal hardware courtesy of leaks such as a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chip, and more.
As for the Motorola Edge, it will reportedly be a mid-range offering that borrows some design elements from the pricier Motorola Edge+. It is said to pack a 64-megapixel main camera and the Snapdragon 765G chip. Here’s a quick look at two phones’ leak-based specifications:
|Motorola Edge+
|Motorola Edge
|Display
|6.67-inch 90Hz
|6.67-inch 90Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|12GB
|6GB
|Rear Camera
|108MP + 16MP +8MP
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|25MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|4,500mAh