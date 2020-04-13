Motorola has scheduled a flagship launch event on April 22, and as expected, this will be an online-only affair. The company clearly mentions ‘flagship’ in its tweet and also teases what appears to be a curved display, making it abundantly clear that the Motorola Edge series is coming.

The Motorola Edge+ will be the top-tier offering, and as per leaked renders, it will sport an eye-catching curved display and a minimalist design. We already know a fair bit about the phone’s internal hardware courtesy of leaks such as a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chip, and more.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

As for the Motorola Edge, it will reportedly be a mid-range offering that borrows some design elements from the pricier Motorola Edge+. It is said to pack a 64-megapixel main camera and the Snapdragon 765G chip. Here’s a quick look at two phones’ leak-based specifications: